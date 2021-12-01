Search

01 Dec 2021

Donegal book features on the Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy showcases Caoilte Caillte sa Mhúsaem

Donegal book features on the Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy with Caoilte Caillte sa Mhúsaem

Caoilte Caillte sa Mhúsaem, a book published by Donegal Gaeltacht company Éabhlóid, was featured on the Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ on Friday night.
“It was great to see the book championed on our national TV station and gives us a great boost,’ said Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde of Éabhlóid.
“Congratulations to the illustrator Gemma Nic Conchra, who has created a really lovely book. It’s hugely encouraging to have our work platformed on the biggest show of the year.’
Caoilte Caillte sa Mhúsaem was released a year ago at a very difficult time of the pandemic and is available to buy online and in bookshops all over the country.
The book came about when Dublin based artist Gemma Nic Conchra approached Éabhlóid with a book she had been working on. Eoghan was instantly taken by the quality of her work. Her illustrations are wonderfully detailed with little moments of quirky humour sprinkled throughout the world of the drawing.

Caoilte Caillte sa Mhúsaem


Caoilte, the book’s hero, is a curious, inquisitive young boy who finds adventure in the world around him. When he goes to the Natural History Museum in Dublin he discovers strange creatures who at first frighten him but who he soon becomes friends with.
Gemma’s wide ranging experience as architect, illustrator and sociologist are all evident within her illustrations.
Caoilte’s adventures take place against a backdrop of creatively drawn Dublin street scenes and his kooky adventures illustrate Gemma’s innate ability to capture a child’s imagination.
Éabhlóid has a great selection of books for young readers. Mór agus Muilc is a folklore tale brought to life by Donegal artist Kim Sharkey.
Kim won the prestigious KPMG Children’s Books Ireland, Eilís Dillon Award for her work on Mór agus Muilc, and more recently her distinct playful style could be seen on Daniel O’Donnell’s viral music video ‘Down at the Lah De Dah’.

