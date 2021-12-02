Rev Lamont's Highland Hope book raises more funds for Donegal Hospice

A cheque for €5,000 has been presented to Donegal Hospice by the Highland Hope Committee, representing the second tranche of funds raised by the Rev Jim Lamont’s new book.

The presentation took place at the Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 25, and follows the presentation last May of a cheque for €15,000.

Mr Lamont was himself unable to be present at the event, but the presentation was made on behalf of the committee by its chairman, Michael McBrien and committee member Fiona McNutt.

All proceeds from Highland Hope, a 140 page illustrated book, are going to Donegal Hospice, where Mr Lamont is one of the chaplains.

The book is now on sale for Christmas at bookshops in Letterkenny including both Bookmark outlets and Veritas, as well as at stores in other parts of Donegal.

Mr McBrien said: “We are delighted that despite the challenges posed by Covid restrictions, we have so far been able to raise a total of €20,000.

“We are grateful to those bookstores and gift shops throughout Donegal which are stocking the book and with Christmas up and coming we are looking forward to a surge in sales.

“Mr Lamont’s key message is that we should never give up on hope and clearly this has been particularly relevant to people as they face the ongoing issues raised by the pandemic.”

Mr Lamont commented: “One of the key objectives of publishing Highland Hope was to raise funds for Donegal Hospice where the staff and volunteers do so much valuable work.

Important role

“As chaplain to the Hospice I know at first-hand what an important role it plays for those nearing the end of life and their families. The standard of care and compassion is remarkable.

“It was appropriate that we chose Thanksgiving Day to make this presentation – so many people across Donegal are grateful to the Hospice for the role they play.”

Lucy McGettigan, Matron at Donegal Hospice, received the cheque on behalf of the Hospice and said they were particularly grateful for the funding boost at this time.

She said: “Many of our normal fundraising events have been disrupted on account of the Covid pandemic and yet our overheads still have to be met.

“In these circumstances this donation is doubly welcome and we want to express thanks to Mr Lamont for nominating the Hospice as the recipient of the proceeds from his latest book.”

“Highland Hope is packed with stories and messages which encourage and challenge people as they face the ups and downs of life and of course they are told with Mr Lamont’s usual flair for communication.”

Highland Hope is on sale at Bookmark stores in Letterkenny. Other outlets in Co Donegal include Alexanders in Ballybofey, McAuliffes, The Gallery and The Workhouse in Dunfanaghy, Galanta Gifts in Carrigart and Veritas in Letterkenny. In Northern Ireland it can be obtained from Gallagher’s travel agents in Derry and from Faith Mission outlets.

The book, which was printed by Impacto Print in Letterkenny, sells at €10 and all proceeds go towards Donegal Hospice. The book has received favourable reviews in the media and positive feedback from those who have bought copies.