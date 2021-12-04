Donations galore ensure Countywide Christmas Appeal is a major success

The Donegal Food Response Network members have been overwhelmed by the generosity and volume of support and donations received as part of the ‘Countywide Christmas Appeal 2021’ which took place on Saturday last.

The Network is facilitated by Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC) and is a representative body of a number of community and voluntary organisations throughout Donegal.

On Saturday all members opened their doors to welcome donations of food, vouchers, cash or gifts which will be distributed to those in need in their local community.

This was the first Countywide Appeal in Donegal and was made possible by having centres open for donations all across the county. Locations included Donegal Town, Finn Valley, Letterkenny, Raphoe, Dungloe, Cloughaneely, Maghery, Árainn Mhóir, Carndonagh and Buncrana.

Volunteers at The Mustard Seed in Donegal Town also helped out

In addition to accepting donations many of the centres hosted coffee mornings to raise additional funds.

Margaret Larkin, DLDC Community Development Manager, said: “DLDC was delighted to be involved with this great initiative and is overwhelmed by the generosity, goodwill and charitable spirit shown by the people of Donegal, not to mention the huge efforts made by each of the network members involved in making this appeal a huge success in extremely difficult times.

Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club kindly donated a hamper



“My sincerest thanks to everyone for their support.”

All donations are very much appreciated and will help the Donegal Food Response Network members ensure that no family in their community goes hungry this Christmas.

For further details on the Donegal Food Response Network email Margaret Larkin - mlarkin@dldc.org

Staff helping out at the Finn Valley Family Resource Centre