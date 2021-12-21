A holly good show! Letterkenny family's lovely Christmas gesture

Mary Sweeney with her three granddaughters Eimear, Maise and Cloe
The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the Sweeney household in Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.
Mary Sweeney, along with her three granddaughters Eimear, Maise and Cloe, have raised €250 for Ramelton St Vincent DePaul by selling holly in the local Loughside community.
After learning about the spirit of Christmas and the importance of giving to others from their teachers at the Woodland NS, Maise, Cloe and Eimear approached their Nanna Mary about raising money for charity.
Mary suggested that they gather and sell holly to some of the local neighbours in the Loughside community (between Ramelton and Letterkenny). And before long the girls had raised €250 which they donated to the Ramelton St Vincent DePaul conference; a charity Mary is involved with.
Fortunately, the girls didn’t accept their Granda Noel’s advice to use the money to buy their Granda some beer for Christmas.
Well done girls.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.