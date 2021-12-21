Local charities benefit as Tobin's say thanks after 40 years

Eddie Tobin presents a cheque for €1,000 to Daniel O'Reilly and Tony McNamee representing Donegal Down Syndrome

The staff and management at Tobin’s Service Station in Letterkenny have always been proud of the contribution they have made to the local community.

Over the years, a host of local sports clubs, community organisations and charities have all benefited when Eddie, Annette and the staff at Tobin’s made it their business to say thanks for the support they themselves have received from their loyal customers.

Ciaran Maguire of St Vincent de Paul's St Colmcille Hostel, receives a cheque for €1,000 from Eddie Tobin

Last year, Tobin’s celebrated 40 years in business. It was back in 1980 that Pat and Mary Tobin took their first tentative steps into the world of business when Tobin’s opened on Port Road.

Eddie presents a cheque to Fintan McGrath of We Care Food Bank

Eddie and Annette Tobin had planned to mark that milestone with a 40th party for staff and customers in 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, that couldn’t happen. So instead, they decided to donate €5,000 to five local charities, with each one presented with a cheque for €1,000.

It’s a wonderful gesture from everyone at Tobins. The benefiting charities include We Care Food Bank, St Vincent de Paul, Donegal Women’s Centre, Donegal Down Syndrome and Donegal Hospice.

Mary Herlihy of the Donegal Women's Centre, is presented with a cheque for €1,000 by Eddie Tobin