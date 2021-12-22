Over €7,000 raised for the homeless men, women and children in Dublin

Br Kevin Crowley
People in parishes across Donegal has carried out tireless work to send as much essential items as they could to those who are suffering unprecedented hardship as the homeless situation worsens in Dublin.
People from the parish areas of Dunfanaghy and Creeslough, Kilcar, Killybegs, Leitir and Burtonport made huge efforts ahead of the festive season to help men, women and children who have no homes at this time of year.
Father John Joe Duffy took to social media to thank the people who helped the appeal and who contributed in any way. On December 15, William Sheridan, left Donegal and headed for the capital carrying items from the collections in Dunfanaghy, Creeslough and Burtonport collections.
To date, over €7,000 has been raised by the generous-spirited people of the county.
The man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau on Tuesday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.