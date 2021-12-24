Maguire Fuels and Mr Oilman announce 2021 chosen charities

Two groups who do magnificent work to assist others have themselves been given a generous helping hand by fuel distributors Maguire Fuels based in Belleek and Mr Oilman, based in Ballyshannon.

Maguire Fuels and Mr Oilman, which is managed by father and son Peter and Colin Maguire, have, for some years now, made significant donations to two chosen charities in lieu of traditional customer gifts.

For 2021 they have chosen The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation in Donegal Town.

MAIN PIC: Pictured at the presentation of a cheque for £2,000 by Maguire Fuels, Belleek to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust are from left, Patricia Kelly, Brenda Curran, Peter Maguire, Colin Bell (Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund) Diarmuid Meehan and Jonny McGrath



Both groups have been presented with donations of £/€2,000 each to assist them in the magnificent work they do.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the body of a loved one who has abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.

Peter Maguire said: “We are delighted to donate £2,000 to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

“The Trust, as many people have experienced over the years, have stepped in at often very difficult times to help families who have lost loved ones abroad and made it possible for their remains to return home which is vitally important to those grieving.”

Colin Maguire of Mr Oilman, Ballyshannon, presenting a cheque for €2,000 to Wendy McCarry, Bluestack Special Needs Foundation. Also pictured are John McCarry, Emer McMullin, Sophie Seljan and from the Mr Oilman team, Karina Halliday, Paul McGowan and Brian Mullin

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, the recipients of a €2,000 donation from Mr Oilman, have been doing magnificent work for many years.

It’s a voluntary organisation set up to enhance the lives of people with special needs and donations such as this one are critical to the ongoing work they do.

Speaking at the cheque handover to the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation team in Donegal Town, Colin said: “The Foundation deserves great credit and recognition, and where possible, financial support, and we just want to say ‘well done’ and thank you to the Foundation team for all that they do.

Spokespersons for the respective chosen charities have expressed their thanks to Peter and Colin and the teams at Mr Oilman and Maguire Fuels.

Colin Maguire added: “A number of years ago we made a decision to direct donations to two chosen charities or groups each year, in part we did this because we see ourselves how important the work these groups do, both play vital roles in our community.

“We also make these donations because we are well aware of the huge costs incurred by these groups and in some way we hope the money donated will help.

“Having spoken to representatives of both groups I know all financial support they are receiving is important to them.

“I want to thank all those who have supported us in 2021 and want to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a prosperous 2022 from all at Mr Oilman and Maguire Fuels.”