24 Dec 2021

HAIR COLUMN: Why not try and be good to yourself this Christmas

Christmas can be a struggle for some

Reporter:

Fionnuala McGovern

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Hello Donegal and beyond. . . . 
I’d like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas and here’s hoping that you don’t have too many worries.
Worrying is intended to protect us from our fears, but instead can leave you feeling anxious.
This is the very reason I don’t do worry. I recognise it when it comes and then I make a conscious decision not to think about that, mainly because it doesn’t change anything.
I try and face my worries head on and do something about whatever is worrying me.
They say that exercise is one of the main ways to relieve worry. So a nice walk can be the best thing to do . .
I don’t mean to sound patronising, it’s just that Christmas is the very time that we are told that we are supposed to be happy and bright, just like in the television adverts.
But Christmas can do the opposite and make us feel bad and inadequate.
This is where a wee bit of self love can be of great benefit.
I hope you find time to be good to yourself. I am going to buy myself a new book. I am reading a Meave Binchy one at the moment and it is doing nothing for me.
I am looking forward to having a few days off work. I’m going to put on the fire early and watch some old movies, maybe a Western. The Nightingale is a good one on Netflix.
I am still on for making some truffles - melting the chocolate and mixing with fresh cream butter and pistachios.
And I have yet to make pate. I have the chicken livers in the fridge, so no excuses.
Enjoy the few days off and I’ll chat to you all next week.
In the meantime, you can call me on 0863260404 or call into us at Arroo Hair Salon if you need any hair advice.

Local News

