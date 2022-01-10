Wee boy pens moving letter of appreciation to Donegal Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC)

The community has reached out and wrapped their arms around one vulnerable family in their hour of need following an appeal from the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC).

The DRCC issued an appeal on behalf of the family on social media. In their Facebook post they outlined how a mother was doing everything she possibly could to ensure her children were being cared for after their belongings were destroyed by damp and mould.

It is also understood that the mother is continuing to pay loans for the destroyed items while trying to buy essentials and maintain a happy home for her and her children.

Among the items which were affected was a bed belonging to a young boy.

The young boy, who wishes not to be named, wrote to the Rape Crisis Centre and thanked them for their appeal. In the letter, he praises his mother who went without money to ensure that there was food in the press for both him and his sister.

The Donegal Rape Crisis Centre posted the letter and said: "Dear all, just wanted to share this beautiful letter from client's son, the thanks is not due to me or my wonderful team but to you our community who have responded and wrapped your arms around a vulnerable family

No words are enough but this wonderful young man speaks better than I ever could."