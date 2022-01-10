Search

10 Jan 2022

Wee boy pens moving letter of appreciation to Donegal Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC)

DRCC thank community who wrapped arms around vulnerable family in their hour of need

Child pens emotive letter of appreciation to Donegal Rape Crisis Centre

Heartwarming show of love and support to family

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The community has reached out and wrapped their arms around one vulnerable family in their hour  of need following an appeal from the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC). 

The DRCC issued an appeal on behalf of the family on social media. In their Facebook post they outlined how a mother was doing everything she possibly could to ensure her children were being cared for after their belongings were destroyed by damp and mould. 

It is also understood that the mother is continuing to pay loans for the destroyed items while trying to buy essentials and maintain a happy home for her and her children. 

Among the items which were affected was a bed belonging to a young boy. 

The young boy, who wishes not to be named, wrote to the Rape Crisis Centre and thanked them for their appeal. In the letter, he praises his mother who went without money to ensure that there was food in the press for both him and his sister. 

The Donegal Rape Crisis Centre posted the letter and said: "Dear all, just wanted to share this beautiful letter from client's son, the thanks is not due to me or my wonderful team but to you our community who have responded and wrapped your arms around a vulnerable family
No words are enough but this wonderful young man speaks better than I ever could."

Local News

