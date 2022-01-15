Search

15 Jan 2022

Popular Rathmullan take-away to give day's takings to Donegal fundraiser

A lovely gesture by the staff at Rathmullan Chippy

Rathmullan Chippy appeal

Karen and Melissa of Rathmullan Chippy

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

15 Jan 2022

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

If you fancy a treat later this week - now you've got the perfect excuse.

The Rathmullan Chippy - located close to Rathmullan beach - never fails to delight with its tasty take-aways and mouth watering menu.

And if you decide to treat yourself to a take away this coming Thursday, you'll be doing your bit for a very generous fundraiser.

On Thursday, January 20, all sales at the Rathmullan Chippy will be donated to help raise funds for Buncrana teenager Rocco McGinley.

Rocco (14), was recently diagnosed with a rare, life-threating brain tumour and a major fundraiser is now underway to help send the popular teenager to the US for treatement.

Rocco's mum Yvonne (Hegarty) is from Rathmullan and the staff at the Rathmullan Chippy are hoping they can give a little for what's a very worthy appeal.

Karen McLaughlin, who runs the chippy along with her husband Eoin, said Yvonne is originally from Glenalla near Rathmullan and the family have always been great supporters of their business.

"Anybody that comes along, we'll be open from 3-8pm on the day, and every penny we make on the day is going straight to the Rocco fund," Karen said.

"They're a really lovely family and it's the only thing that we can do is try to give something back."

Rathmullan Chippy staff members Karen and Melissa

Karen said that if people aren't in a position to get along to the chippy on Thursday, they can still pop down any day and make a donation.

"The money that's already been coming in is brilliant, and that's a sign that people are keen to support this appeal."

DONATE HERE: Rocco's Road to Recovery

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media