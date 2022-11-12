Minister applauds work being done by health care workers in Donegal

During his recent visit to Donegal the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly applauded the work being done by health care workers in Donegal and commended the unwavering and courageous work they carried during the pandemic.

The minister launched the ECC Programme in Donegal and officially opened the Buncrana and Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centres. Minister Donnelly officially opened the Errigal Chronic Disease Management (CDM) Hub, in Letterkenny on Friday evening.

Speaking to the health workers that were present, the minister said: "Thanks for everything you do. Thanks for what you did through Covid ... the Government is immensely proud of everything you have done."

He said that work carried out during the pandemic had resulted in the health system in Ireland undergoing change.

"We know we have too many people on trollies. We also know that is something that didn't happen in the last two years. It has been happening for ages," he said.

He said that the problems the health care sector faces are being dealt with. He said that during his tenure as minister for health he has sanctioned thousands of jobs in the sector. The focus is now on turning the health care model inside out with the focus being on community-based health care, he said.

He said that hospitals would be for people who need acute care. He added that he appreciated that more GPs were needed and that work is being carried out in relation to this. Half a million people are being added to the GP card scheme. There will be a stronger focus on nursing and enhancing their roles, he said.

Developed as part of implementing Sláintecare, the ECC programme aims to ensure all HSE primary and community care services work in an integrated way to meet population health needs across Ireland, to reduce dependence on hospital services and provide access to consultant-led specialist services in the community.

The ECC programme is already making substantial progress nationally, reducing pressure on services and dependence on the hospital-centric model of care through enhanced and increased community services. He recognised the work being carried out by primary care schemes adding that universal health care must be the fore.

There are a number of Specialist Integrated community and acute Chronic Disease Management Teams delivering services from the Errigal Chronic Disease Management (CDM) Hub in Letterkenny. This enables the delivery of specialist care to those with chronic diseases namely Respiratory, Cardiology and Diabetes.

The service allows for early diagnosis, intervention and education for patients living with chronic disease in Donegal empowering patients to manage their chronic conditions at home and offering alternative care pathways and access to clinical specialist advice resulting in increased hospital avoidance. Future plans for service delivery include a new x-ray facility, the co-location of clinical GP Out of Hours Services and the establishment of Spirometry Services at Errigal CDM Hub.

Meeting staff and patients, Minister Donnelly said: "The ECC programme is a huge investment in community healthcare services in the HSE, aiming to provide more services closer to people’s homes, and provide extra services for older people, or people who live with long-term health conditions."

Speaking at the Hub on Friday, Minister Charlie McConalogue said it was important to communicate that people can now avail of care outside the hospital system. He added that a very significant investment had been made into primary care services in Donegal.