Donegal International Bridge Congress 2022 hailed a great success

The Donegal Bridge International Congress 2022 has been hailed a great success by those who organised the event in Donegal Town. While many guests stayed in local Bed and breakfasts and the Abbey and Central hotels some Waterford bridge players had to travel to Killybegs to secure accommodation for the weekend.

Many Congresses around Ireland did not take place since 2019 because of Covid and many are waiting till 2023 to have their next Congress. Organisers thanked Jim O’Sullivan that Donegal had a Congress in 2022 as, they say, without his determination it would not have happened.

Mary Rouiller, the President of the Donegal Bridge Congress, 2022, opened the Congress and welcomed Harold Curran IBU President 2022, Pat O’Mahoney CBAI President 2022 and Dermot O’ Brien Chief Executive. President Mary Rouiller has been an active member of the Donegal Congress’s since its inception in 1975.

On Saturday morning there was a Fashion show in the Abbey Hotel hosted by Donegal’s Elite Boutique and Peter's Man shop with shoes from Shoe Box. This was followed on Saturday morning by Dr Gay Keaveney's annual Workshop, an opportunity to learn where one made mistakes the night before. The Congress committee hosted a dance and supper on the Saturday night with music by Jody. On the Sunday morning they hosted a cheese and wine reception in the Central Hotel followed by the presentation of prizes. All results may be viewed on the bridge website.

On behalf of the Donga Bridge Congress President thanked Tournament Directors Fearghal O’Boyle and Mairead Basquille Gerry O’Keefe, Carndonagh and Huey Daly. Sponsors Applegreen, The Central Hotel, The Abbey Hotel, Axis Construction Ltd, La Bella Donna Restaurant, Donegal Town Credit Union, The Olde Castle Bar & Restaurant, Peter’s Man Shop, Elite Boutique Donegal, Donegal County Council, Forget Me Not Craft Shop and Home Instead Senior Care were also thanked.