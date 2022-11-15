Search

15 Nov 2022

McHugh’s Miscellany - A stitch in time, pious platitudes and mutually assured destruction

McHugh’s Miscellany - A stitch in time, pious platitudes and mutually assured destruction

The electric car charger Donegal Town. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

15 Nov 2022 2:47 PM

A few years back there was myriad talk about electric cars and a plethora of plug in points/stations across this land. 

We were assured that you would not have to go too far to get one to plug in your wee jalopy. Away you went again to your next destination, safe in the knowledge that you were doing your bit for the environment.

If you happened to bump into climate activist Greta Thunberg, you could say you were helping to save the world! 

This week, I am reading about calls for more EV plug-in points in the north west.

The call comes from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly who want a laser focus on the provision of publicly available electric vehicle charge points, to transition to carbon neutral motoring. 

The majority of people are desperately holding onto their petrol and diesel cars despite the large increase in the price of both, and second hand cars are now more attractive than ever, which is being reflected in their relative price compared to two to three years back  

It follows calls by members of Donegal County Council members recently, who opined that if there are not more EV charging points in Donegal, we would lose tourists.

But I clearly recall a story about one particular charge point that was part of the new surf and eco-friendly climate located in the seaside resort of Bundoran. 

Not in the too distant past, I may add.

It was conveniently located, juxtaposed between the old council offices, SuperValu, cinema and Lidl. 

A perfect spot you would day, while also advertising the fact that climate change was being taken seriously by the authorities.

Then one day it mysteriously disappeared, under the local pretext that it was being serviced or broken and being repaired.

But it never seemed to return and after a few weeks, I decided to investigate. 

The end result finally was that I was informed by the ESB or attached group that oversees such things, that it had been 'removed' as it wasn't being used enough.

I remember thinking about the logic at the time. Surely the infrastructure has to be in place to create a solid foundation base, before you start building a new car industry based on electrics and hybrids.

It is akin to the same town or the likes of nearby Rossnowlagh being told no hotels are needed until the tourists decide to come. And if the Bundoran EV point is returned, please let me know!!

Ballyshannon shows the potential of our historic buildings

The town's Historic Towns Initiative nominated for national award

The climate change lark is a russian roulette of failed promises as are much of the pious platitudes being played out at COP27 in Egypt and without China or India in attendance. 

People are not changing to electric vehicles because they are unaffordable. They can hardly manage a diesel second hander at present, let alone an electric or hybrid model.

Who can talk about gaining electricity and selling it back to the grid with solar polars and renewable energy sources when a great many of the population can hardly afford to heat their own homes or turn on the immersion. 

Over 1,000 Ukrainians arriving in Ireland per week since September - CSO

And what about poorer countries than Ireland?

One thing is for sure, we are hell bent on trying to destroy this planet and in turn the mutually assured destruction of all humankind.

And even though we are famed for the blarney stone, leaders talking their way out of this one simply won’t save the planet unless they provide us with the tools, not the talk and at an affordable price!

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media