A few years back there was myriad talk about electric cars and a plethora of plug in points/stations across this land.

We were assured that you would not have to go too far to get one to plug in your wee jalopy. Away you went again to your next destination, safe in the knowledge that you were doing your bit for the environment.

If you happened to bump into climate activist Greta Thunberg, you could say you were helping to save the world!

This week, I am reading about calls for more EV plug-in points in the north west.

The call comes from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly who want a laser focus on the provision of publicly available electric vehicle charge points, to transition to carbon neutral motoring.

The majority of people are desperately holding onto their petrol and diesel cars despite the large increase in the price of both, and second hand cars are now more attractive than ever, which is being reflected in their relative price compared to two to three years back

It follows calls by members of Donegal County Council members recently, who opined that if there are not more EV charging points in Donegal, we would lose tourists.

But I clearly recall a story about one particular charge point that was part of the new surf and eco-friendly climate located in the seaside resort of Bundoran.

Not in the too distant past, I may add.

It was conveniently located, juxtaposed between the old council offices, SuperValu, cinema and Lidl.

A perfect spot you would day, while also advertising the fact that climate change was being taken seriously by the authorities.

Then one day it mysteriously disappeared, under the local pretext that it was being serviced or broken and being repaired.

But it never seemed to return and after a few weeks, I decided to investigate.

The end result finally was that I was informed by the ESB or attached group that oversees such things, that it had been 'removed' as it wasn't being used enough.

I remember thinking about the logic at the time. Surely the infrastructure has to be in place to create a solid foundation base, before you start building a new car industry based on electrics and hybrids.

It is akin to the same town or the likes of nearby Rossnowlagh being told no hotels are needed until the tourists decide to come. And if the Bundoran EV point is returned, please let me know!!

The climate change lark is a russian roulette of failed promises as are much of the pious platitudes being played out at COP27 in Egypt and without China or India in attendance.

People are not changing to electric vehicles because they are unaffordable. They can hardly manage a diesel second hander at present, let alone an electric or hybrid model.

Who can talk about gaining electricity and selling it back to the grid with solar polars and renewable energy sources when a great many of the population can hardly afford to heat their own homes or turn on the immersion.

And what about poorer countries than Ireland?

One thing is for sure, we are hell bent on trying to destroy this planet and in turn the mutually assured destruction of all humankind.

And even though we are famed for the blarney stone, leaders talking their way out of this one simply won’t save the planet unless they provide us with the tools, not the talk and at an affordable price!