16 Nov 2022

Family forced to flee their Letterkenny home for Christmas

Family forced to flee their Letterkenny home for Christmas

North West Newspix

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

16 Nov 2022 12:59 PM

A Letterkenny family are being forced to flee their home this Christmas because they can’t sit around their kitchen table due to mica.

Sharon Moss said it will cost her €800 to spend Christmas week in Rathmullan this year: “This is the kitchen table. We haven’t sat here for a year. We did it last year too - just for a week so the family can sit down and have dinner. We can’t sit in this kitchen,” she said. 

The mother-of-two said her family has been devastated by mica. They began to notice cracks in the kitchen nineteen years ago and the impact can be clearly felt and seen on the home at Glencar, Letterkenny. 

Her eldest son, Joshua, is a student at University of Galway and when he comes home he can’t sleep in his room. Sharon said the 19-year-old student has to sleep on the couch in the sitting room as he has done for some time as he cannot sleep in his own bedroom. 

“Whenever he tells me he isn’t coming home I think thank goodness,” Sharon said recalling that when Joshua was doing his Leaving Cert in 2021 she was washing the walls around him. 

Speaking from the Letterkenny home this morning the Mica Action Group representative Eileen Doherty said Sharon and her family are still awaiting approval for the demolition of their home despite the condition of the house.

“Her application is still pending,” she said in disbelief. 


 

