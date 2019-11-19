Six men enter Lifford home and carry out a series of assaults on man using weapons

At around 7.30pm on Monday evening, six men entered a home in Lifford and subjected a man to a series of assaults using 'various implements' such as hammers and iron bars during the course of the attack.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "The man in the house was subjected to a series of assaults by the people who went into the house using various implements, hammers, iron bars, we believe and they then fled the scene.

"So, we are appealing to anyone in the Conneyburrow area of Lifford to come forward if they observed these males or their mode of transport or their direction of travel."

The men entered the home through the front door. The man was on his own at the time of the attack.

The man was subsequently brought to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was being treated for minor injuries.

Forensics are currently at the location and the scene is being preserved for a technical examination.

People with information are urged to call gardaí at Letterkenny University Hospital on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.