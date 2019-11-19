Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating incident which took place on Church Lane, Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to a burglary that happened on November 17 between 5am and Midday.

The burglary occurred on Church Lane, Letterkenny.

The back door of the house was left unlocked. A Samsung tablet and a wallet containing a small amount of cash was taken.

If anyone seen anything in that area that arose suspicion early on Sunday morning or on towards lunchtime they can ring Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.