Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating incident which took place on Church Lane, Letterkenny

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to a burglary that happened on November 17 between 5am and Midday.
The burglary occurred on Church Lane, Letterkenny.
The back door of the house was left unlocked. A Samsung tablet and a wallet containing a small amount of cash was taken.
If anyone seen anything in that area that arose suspicion early on Sunday morning or on towards lunchtime they can ring Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.