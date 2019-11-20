Early-morning jogger captures wonderful picture in Letterkenny

Contact
PICTURE: Özgür INAN Ekici
Earlier this week, Özgür İnan Ekici, was out jogging when he came across this scene and sent us this magnificent early-morning photograph.
In the photograph, you will see people preparing to adorn the star within the Polestar with Christmas lights ahead of the festive season.
The photograph is made all the more spectacular by the wonderful background sky.
