Progress on key south Donegal bridge welcomed

Environmental survey works to identify a preferred route for the long-awaited Fintra Bridge project will be carried out next week.

Minister Shane Ross also confirmed that a consultation event on the route selection will take place early next year.

It’s expected that the project will then progress to Part 8 planning with the purchasing of lands for the route to go ahead in 2020.

The project is part of the upgrading works to the R263 Regional route between Killybegs and Glencolmcille.

The update came following a Dáil Question tabled Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty.

Welcoming the news Deputy Doherty said: “I very much welcome this update which I received this week from the Minister after my colleague Cllr Noel Jordan asked that I raise the Fintra Bridge project in the Dáil.

“As many people in the area will know, the bridge at Fintra is an old structure and is quite narrow meaning that its design poses a particular challenge for larger vehicles travelling along the route.

“Similarly, the route also consists of a series of very dangerous bends and notorious accident blackspots with realignment works urgently needed to improve road safety along the stretch which remains a vitally important artery connecting Killybegs with Glencolmcille.

“In the minister’s reply to my Dáil Question, he confirmed that the department remains committed to assisting Donegal County Council in upgrading the route, referencing that €150,000 had been allocated to the project this year with €22,264 of this drawn down to date while it’s understood that further monies will be made available as the project progresses.

“The minister also confirmed that environmental walkover surveys will be conducted next week on 26th November and that these works will assist the team working on the project to identify a preferred route before the being put out to consultation early next year.

“It’s anticipated that the project will proceed to Part 8 planning following which land purchases will then take place in 2020.

“Understandably, while progress on this project has been much slower than I and many others would have preferred, I am nonetheless glad to have received news of these latest developments.

“My colleague Cllr Noel Jordan has been consistently raising this project at council level and together we will continue to closely follow developments over the coming months to ensure that these crucial upgrading works are delivered for the people of south Donegal.

Also welcoming the news Cllr NoelJordan added: “Many people will know that I have been consistently lobbying the Local authority, the Government, as well as Transport Infrastructure Ireland in relation to this project.

“This is because I have long been of the view that this project needed a collaborative approach by all stakeholders and agencies concerned in order to have it delivered.

“In fact, I have raised the upgrading of the R263 road route and the Fintra Bridge upgrade multiple times over the last number of years at several council meetings and have long called for national funding to be allocated to the route.

“The road is of huge importance, not just for local residents and those living throughout the region, but it also is used by the many tourists who come to the region to visit the many attractions found here such as Sliabh Liag.

“While the pace of progress to date has been painfully slow, I am happy to have received this latest update from the Minister and I now intend to continue to work closely with my colleagues in Donegal County Council as well as the local communities to hopefully see this project finally completed.”