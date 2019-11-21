The HSE will host a free patient information forum for patients who live with COPD in Burtonport

Contact
HSE Donegal, Respiratory Integrated Care team will host a free patient information forum for patients living with COPD, (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) on Friday, November 29 2019 at 10.30am at Burtonport Community Centre. Refreshments and light lunch will be provided .
People living with COPD have symptoms such as breathlessness, cough, mucous production, frequent chest infections, chest tightness and low energy levels.
If you have COPD or have a family member or friend living with COPD they would love to see you at this information session.
On the day Dr Olga Mikulick respiratory consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital will give a presentation and will be available afterwards to answer your questions.
