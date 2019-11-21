The Kilcar Parish Magazine 'Barrscéalta' and calendar will be launched this Saturday

The parish magazine for Kilcar, 'Barrscéalta' and Féilire (calendar) Chill Chartha/Kilcar will be launched on Saturday, November 23 at 8.30pm in the Parish Hall by Pádraig Ó Léime and Mary Campbell, former Principal and Vice Principal of Coláiste na Carraige.

Léacht Mhíchil Uí Dhomhnail will be given by Sharon Meehan prior to the launch.



Her subject is the bringing to and caring for the sick at Lourdes. Sharon is director of nursing on the Raphoe Pilgrimage to Lourdes every year.

This is an opportunity to honour and say thanks to Pádraig Ó Léime and Mary Campbell.

The proceeds from the sale of the magazine will go towards bringing young people to Lourdes next May. The Parish Council will, on the night, make a presentation to John and Bridie O’Donnell in recognition of the service they have given to the people of Kilcar through the Post Office since 1970.

It promises to be a wonderful event.