Expect wet weather today, Monday and the next few days will be rainy days too

Today will be wet over most of the country, particularly Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster with some persistent and heavy rain, but the rain will become confined to Ulster by afternoon.

Rather cloudy and misty elsewhere, with just a few bright spells and with some showers at times also, few of these heavy. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 C., in light to moderate variable, or southwest breezes.

Looking ahead for the next three days -

MONDAY NIGHT: Patchy light rain or drizzle, with mist and fog forming too, all in near calm. Later in the night, more general rain will move into southern counties. Relatively mild with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

TUESDAY: Wet and breezy weather in the south will likely extend countrywide by late morning. A risk of flooding in the south. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, in fresh easterly winds.

TUES NIGHT: Scattered falls of rain, mainly affecting eastern counties, with onshore winds here. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Rather cloudy and showery across the eastern half of the country. However, a good deal of dry weather will occur elsewhere with some brighter spells here. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees, in mostly moderate west/northwest breezes.

WED NIGHT: Largely dry overnight but a band of rain may move into Ulster later. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.