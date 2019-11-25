Inspiring organisation on a crest of a wave as it scoops €35,000 in prizes

An inspiring organisation which provides ocean, surf, and water therapy for young people with physical, emotional, behavioural or intellectual needs, received a hero’s welcome on Sunday afternoon at a reception in its hometown of Bundoran.

Liquid Therapy, the National Lottery Good Cause of the Year 2019, also won the Sports and Recreation Category at the gala National Lottery Good Causes Awards earlier this month.

The organisation took home prizes worth €35,000 and is now planning an ambitious expansion of its surfing and water therapy services to children with additional needs within Bundoran, across the entire county and right throughout the country in 2020.

A National Lottery spokesman said: “Liquid Therapy is an exemplary Good Cause. It has been selected as a stand-out Good Cause from the almost 500 applicants for this year’s awards. The work they do has provided opportunities to members of the community who would not have had one otherwise. The National Lottery is delighted to shine a light on their work and support their ambition to take their work throughout the country.”

Founder and Director of Liquid Therapy, Tom Losey, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the award and to be named National Lottery Good Cause of the Year truly is a huge honour. This award is dedicated to our surfers, our families, our volunteers, our community and our supporters. It caps off an amazing 2019 for Liquid Therapy and we cannot wait for the adventures of 2020.”

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Liquid Therapy was established in 2011, in Bundoran, Donegal, to provide one to one support for young people who wanted to experience surfing but are unable to participate in mainstream opportunities due to various physical, emotional, behavioural or intellectual conditions.

The team of dedicated ocean lovers believe that everybody should be able to benefit from the therapeutic experience of the ocean and Liquid Therapy’s mission is to provide the perfect platform to empower each individual to be able to reach their aquatic potential.