Donegal Men’s Shed wins category at the National Upcycle Challenge

Killybeg’s Men’s Shed won the UpCycle Challenge Men’s Shed Award 2019 with an old bed they turned into a bench. Picture: Helton Nobrega

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Killybegs Men’s Shed has won the Men’s Shed Category at this year's National Upcycle Challenge.

The group of men took up the challenge and made a beautiful bench using an old bed frame.

The Upcycle Challenge was set by mywaste.ie and the Environmental  Protection Agency (EPA) as part of this October’s Reuse Month, and the eight winners were presented with their prizes at a special ceremony in Collins Barracks, Dublin last Friday. 

The Upcycle Challenge invited participants to use their imaginations to create something new and useful out of old unwanted and discarded items or material.

More than 230 entries were received from individuals, community organisations, Men’s Sheds, and schools across the country. A total of seven category winners were decided by a judging panel, who also chose the three finalists for the People’s Choice Award. 

From November 12, the public voted for the three finalists on mywaste.ie's social media platform and a People’s Choice Award Winner chosen. All eight recipients travelled to Dublin to receive their prizes, including the Killybegs Men’s Shed who all travelled together in a special Local Links Bus.

