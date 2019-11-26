Donegal gardaí receive award at Dublin event for rescuing woman from sea

Two Milford Gardai received bravery awards at the Water Safety Ireland National Awards Ceremony which were held in Dublin earlier today, Tuesday.

In June, Garda Mark O’Sullivan and Garda Gerard Doyle helped rescue a woman from the sea, Ballywhorskey Pier, and provided emergency aid while waiting further assistance.

The woman went on to make a full recovery after being transported to hospital.

Garda Gerard Doyle photographed (above) and Sergeant Ger Dalton, who attended the event on behalf of Garda Mark O’Sullivan who could not attend due to prior commitments at the the awards today, Tuesday.