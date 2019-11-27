Ballyshannon-native releases new single and looks forward to releasing her new CD in spring 2020

A former employee of the Donegal Democrat whose debut single ‘I really think I am crying’ performed well in the charts is on the brink of releasing her new CD in 2020.

Ballyshannon-native, Lorraine McCauley is a country music singer, songwriter, piano teacher and all round musican and is enjoying her new career.

Following her debut single in February, Lorraine has never looked back but continues to grow and blossom as a performer.

On Monday, she released her cover of "Blanket on the Ground" and her cover is doing very well.

Her songs is being played on spotlight TV which she is delighted with and getting great

airplay. A great country Classic song written by roger Bowling and recorded by Billy Jo Spears and Philomena Begley.

Lorraine currently teaches piano to the local school children preparing them for their Royal Irish Academy of music piano exams which she is so passionate about. She is currently taking bookings for guest appearances in 2020. You can contact her at 087 7705491 or on her Facebook page.