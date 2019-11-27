Tickets still available for North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball

Adaptive adventurer and cancer survivor Nikki Bradley, RTÉ broadcaster Áine Lawlor and Dragon’s Den star Ramona Nicholas are to be the guest’s at the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball this weekend.

The tenth anniversary ball takes place on Friday, November 29 at the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny,

From Letterkenny, Nikki Bradley is an adaptive adventurer and speaker who was given a second chance at the tender age of 16.

The diagnosis of a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma changed Nikki's life direction. She is the founder of fitness-based awareness campaign Fighting Fit For Ewing’s which involves participating in physical challenges such as an attempted Guinness World Record in Holland, climbing the route of the Solheimajokull glacier in Iceland and completing the Fan Dance which is a gruelling 24km trek through the snowy Brecon Beacons in Wales, all while relying heavily on crutches.

In July 2018 Nikki became the first crutch user to climb four Irish mountains on crutches in less than 32 hours. Nikki’s 2019 adventures involved a summer half marathon and a monumental visit to Tanzania, Africa where she volunteered with suicide prevention organisation ALPS.

Tickets for the event cost €50 and are available from the hotel but are selling fast.

The event will be hosted by Master of Ceremonies Noel Cunningham, and includes a sparkling wine reception, a five-course meal with wine, and dancing to the music of The Bentley Boys.