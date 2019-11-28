One mother who has a 13-year-old son believes that the parents of teenagers deserve a trophy

Hi there readers, this week I am off on a tangent again about my teenage son - I am sure you will laugh as many of you readers have gone through worse, but he is driving me around the bend.

I have written about him before and outlined to you the indifference he has towards me but it still takes some getting used to as some refer to it as ‘cutting the apron strings.’

So, I suppose the next stage is his asserting himself.

I am surprised he hasn't asked before now but I came across him on the phone.

He was on the phone and telling his friend to ask whether he could go to the RC - the RC refers to the Rugby Club in Strandhill.

My jaw almost hit the floor.

I was interrupting him to say that he was not going.

‘ No’ I got in reply , ‘Disco,’ ‘ Shut up woman ‘ was what I was told.

I can’t speak for you but I don’t think that any 13-year-old has any business at any disco, full stop.

And, in relation to my son, I am even stronger on this matter simply because I know him and I don't feel he is responsible enough.

I had to speak to my husband in order to ensure that matter would go no further.

This is definitely not a slight on any of you fabulous mothers that have let your kids go to these discos - dropping them off and picking up, I suppose I just got away with it for a long time - until now.

Now, he is full throttle, he has turned into a body builder, a fashion parade, a specialist in runners, a nutritionalist asking for protein milk and lean meat and he won't let me do his haircuts anymore - asking to go to a barber.

“Mom, I am too old for mommy haircuts.” I suppose, I kinda get that.

On Friday, he asked me to drop him over to Kinlough to one of his friends. “No bother,” I replied .

He was home at 11 without too much chat and now I discover from one of the moms that he had been to the disco in Kinlough.

What do you say to that?

He hadn’t bothered to ask as I would have said ‘no,’ he said.

The thing is, you see, I think I might have let him, as it's not far , he wouldnt be travelling to another county.

It seems to be me that will have to adjust.

However, I did see a side tohim last week that did impress me.

He had a friend around last week and I have to say the way he spoke to him was very kind and helpful.

This really did make me feel good as this is a side to him that I don’t see too often but it means a lot.

And, it is good to see the positive sides of his personality when he is with friends.

So, I suppose what I am trying to say is that I really do have to take my hat off to all you parents, especially to the single ones.

It really isn't easy and I do feel that you all deserve trophies.