Lifelong Donegal and Naomh Conaill GAA stalwart Jimmy McKelvey laid to rest  

Donegal GAA and Naomh Conaill GAA Club are mourning the loss of one of their true servants following the death last week of Jimmy McKelvey.

The late Jimmy McKelvey served as Donegal GAA vice-chairman for a number of years in the latter part of the 1980s and early years of the 1990s.

He also held a number of positions with his club Naomh Conaill down the years and he was deeply proud of the club’s success in recent years. He was club president at the time of his death.

The deceased was a tireless worker for the club and county and being a native speaker he also had a great interest in the Irish language and culture.

Jimmy had been in failing health over the last few years and passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital after a short illness in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was a retired employee of Donegal County Council. He was a lorry driver.

He was waked at the family home in Beaghmore, Fintown. The funeral Mass was on Sunday morning in St Colmcille’s before he was brought to his final resting place in the adjoining graveyard.

The late Jimmy McKelvey was 79 was predeceased by his wife Bernadette (nee Given from Glenties) and he is survived by his four sons Seamus, Tommy, Martin and Damian; two daughters Marie and Collete. From a family of nine he is also survived by his brothers Josie, Connie and Neil and sisters Mary, Rosie, Nelly, Anna and Kitty.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.