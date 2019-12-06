Donegal's LyIT awarded €300,000 Funding

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh T.D. has welcomed almost €300,000 funding for Letterkenny IT under a new plan to drive links between higher education and businesses in the county.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Minister McHugh said: "I am extremely keen to see more regional options being opened to school leavers.

“There is a huge pool of talented, knowledgeable and experienced people in our enterprises and they are willing to bring on the next generation. Funding clusters like this is essential to get the partnerships between education and business to bed down and create opportunities for students to plot a career path and to support enterprise and industry to grow.”

The funding has been approved through the Regional Technology Clustering Fund which is administered by Enterprise Ireland. It is the first annual competitive fund of its kind.

The Letterkenny IT plan is to establish the Killybegs Marine Cluster with a funding package of €297,314.

Minister McHugh said: “The big ambition here is to use the Killybegs cluster as a way to ignite innovation in the region and enhance the capabilities of homegrown businesses to build globally.

“Ultimately it will help boost productivity and harness the opportunities from renewable energy on the North West coast.

“The funding ties in perfectly with the Government’s Future Jobs strategy. The clustering will enable Letterkenny IT to engage with SMEs and multinationals. It’s about finding common areas of interest. It will help promote the educational and research remit in companies. And it will help cement the college’s role in responding to the skills challenges of today and tomorrow.

“Letterkenny IT was one of just 12 institutions to have secured funding, so we should be proud of the forward thinking of the college and well done to everyone involved,” Minister McHugh added.