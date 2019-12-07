Memorial to St Conal's Hospital deceased cancelled due to weather concerns

A service of Remembrance set to take place this Sunday at New Leck Cemetery in Letterkenny has been cancelled due to weather concerns.

The service was to include the unveiling of a memorial commemorating all the patients from St Conal's Hospital who were buried at New Leck in the past century.



Betty Holmes, of the St Conal's Graveyard restoration committee, said: "Due to the Orange Weather Warning that has been issued for Sunday it was decided last night due to Health and Safety concerns that we postpone this event until a later date.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."



