First Fortnight 2020, Ireland’s Mental Health Arts and Culture festival returns to the Northwest in the new year with an extensive programme of events scheduled for Donegal. The programme, which was officially launched earlier this month by the Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly, will see events from cinema to dance workshops happening in venues across the Northwest.
Over the nine years of the festival, First Fortnight has challenged mental health stigma and raised awareness of suicide through the arts. This year the main themes explored in the festival programme are loneliness, isolation, and community.
At the launch of the First Fortnight programme, First Fortnight CEO David Keegan, said: "It is through consistent changes in our community, society as a whole can be changed. We invite you to attend our festival and leave feeling part of our ever-growing community, empowered to be part of the change. One person can always make a difference and as one community, we can make a profound impact.
Some of the highlights include:
First Fortnight Art and Culture Festival 2020 celebrates the 45th anniversary of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest with a national cinema tour.
This Healthy Ireland workshop, facilitated by Beoga, incorporates play, breathing and movement. In the face of everyday tensions, we are frequently encouraged to become aware of ‘the present moment’. This workshop aims to help you do that.
This exhibition by Park View House Creative Group was created in the midst of participants' personal struggles and distress. Discover the passion and beauty that emerges where we often imagine none.
The Wellness Trail is a 2 and a half hour walk incorporating hot chocolate, poetry, art and wellness which leaves from Sonder café at 10.30am.
Beoga is an innovative wellness programme that blends yoga, games and psychology has since 2016 been working largely in schools to teach emotional resilience skills in a relaxed and interactive atmosphere.
John Connors has been riding a wave of success since his acclaimed performances in Love/Hate. Ireland’s Call now distinguishes him as an up and coming writer. The story follows the lives of three youths as they grow up in Coolock.
This workshop focuses on the power of words with some perspective on mental health from the facilitators. The workshop will explore how writing supports our mental health and wellbeing, drawing on our creativity.
