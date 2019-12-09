Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

First Fortnight 2020, Ireland’s Mental Health Arts and Culture festival returns to the Northwest

First Fortnight challenges mental health stigma and raised awareness of suicide through the arts

First Fortnight 2020, Ireland’s Mental Health Arts and Culture festival returns to the Northwest

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

First Fortnight 2020, Ireland’s Mental Health Arts and Culture festival returns to the Northwest in the new year with an extensive programme of events scheduled for Donegal. The programme, which was officially launched earlier this month by the Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly, will see events from cinema to dance workshops happening in venues across the Northwest.  

Over the nine years of the festival, First Fortnight has challenged mental health stigma and raised awareness of suicide through the arts. This year the main themes explored in the festival programme are loneliness, isolation, and community.

At the launch of the First Fortnight programme, First Fortnight CEO David Keegan, said: "It is through consistent changes in our community, society as a whole can be changed.  We invite you to attend our festival and leave feeling part of our ever-growing community, empowered to be part of the change.  One person can always make a difference and as one community, we can make a profound impact.

Some of the highlights include:

 

  •         January 4 - One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – Amcharclann Ghaoth Dobhair - at 8pm

 

First Fortnight Art and Culture Festival 2020 celebrates the 45th anniversary of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest with a national cinema tour.

  •       January 8 - Present Tense – Leabharlann Ghaoth Dobhair - at 6:30pm

 

This Healthy Ireland workshop, facilitated by Beoga, incorporates play, breathing and movement. In the face of everyday tensions, we are frequently encouraged to become aware of ‘the present moment’. This workshop aims to help you do that.

 

  •          January 8 - DRAW away from Worries Launch – An Grianán Theatre, Donegal at 7pm

 

This exhibition by Park View House Creative Group was created in the midst of participants' personal struggles and distress. Discover the passion and beauty that emerges where we often imagine none.

 

  •        January 9 - Wellness Trail – Sonder Café, Letterkenny –10:30am

 

The Wellness Trail is a 2 and a half hour walk incorporating hot chocolate, poetry, art and wellness which leaves from Sonder café at 10.30am.

 

  •      January 9 - Beoga Wellbeing Stage Show – Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey –2:30pm

 

Beoga is an innovative wellness programme that blends yoga, games and psychology has since 2016 been working largely in schools to teach emotional resilience skills in a relaxed and interactive atmosphere.

 

  •        January 9 - Ireland’s Call – Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey –8pm

 

John Connors has been riding a wave of success since his acclaimed performances in Love/Hate. Ireland’s Call now distinguishes him as an up and coming writer. The story follows the lives of three youths as they grow up in Coolock.

 

  •          January 13 - Words from the Wise Ones – Letterkenny Library –at 2:30pm

 

This workshop focuses on the power of words with some perspective on mental health from the facilitators. The workshop will explore how writing supports our mental health and wellbeing, drawing on our creativity.

Leitrim

  •           Vintage Tea & Storytelling – 24/7 Carers Meeting Space, Manorhamilton – January 9 at 11am

 

  •          One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – The Dock, Carrick-On-Shannon – January 14 at 8pm

 

  •          Irene’s Ghost Film Tour – The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton – January 16 8pm
  •          In One Eye, Out The Other – The Dock, Carrick-On-Shannon – January 17 at 8pm

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie