Nappies for children, baby food and vital items needed for the homeless mothers, children, senior citizens and people of Dublin

A Donegal community are urgently appealing for nappies, baby food and other items for the Brother Kevin Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

Those at the centre carry out huge work in terms of helping the rising number of homeless across the capital. Across Donegal, communities help Brother Kevin feed and clothe the homeless, on an annual basis, by gathering and donating vital goods to the centre.

A growing number of mothers with babies, young children and senior citizens are sadly having to avail of this service.

A collection is taking place for taking place over the course of the next few days in Creeslough.

Items can be left at the back of St. Michael's Church, Creeslough up until next Tuesday, December 17.

The centre is urgently in need of nappies for children, baby food, baby wipes, new/unused clothing for infants, babies and children. They would be very grateful for tea, sugar, tinned foods, biscuits, new/unused scarves, gloves, socks, ponchos and any type of foods with a long expiry date, such as, cereals and jams.

Brother Kevin would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the people of Donegal for their tremendous generosity which has greatly helped so many homeless and people in need.

He said that he feels humbled and is eternally grateful to the many people who have reached out to help those who attend the centre.

He assures everyone of his continued prayers. Ards Friary and the people of Donegal hold a very special place in his heart.

The Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin continues to feed around 1,000 people per day and there is a growing number of mothers with babies and young children and also senior citizens sadly having to avail of this service.

Unfortunately homelessness and people in dire need is increasing on a daily basis. Donations of material goods or donations of money can be left in St. Michael's Church Creeslough, or the Ozanam with Fr. John Joe Duffy 087 3143532.

Donations of food may be left in the Primo shop, Creeslough.