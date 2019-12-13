There may be some snow on higher ground in certain parts of Donegal this evening

Contact
Tonight is a night for TV and slippers as conditions turn increasingly wintry and cold. Met Éireann also forecasts that there may be snow on high ground later this evening, Friday.
Minimum temperatures generally ranging from zero to plus 2 degrees. Westerly winds becoming strong with gales on coasts.
Tomorrow, Saturday
A mixture of sunny spells and frequent showers on Saturday, the showers again will be heavy at times and wintry on hills. Feeling cold with highs of just 3 to 6°C in fresh to strong southwesterly winds, reaching gale force on north and west coasts.
