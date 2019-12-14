MISSING: Gardaí seek public's help in locating Cork teenage girl

Contact
Cork's Clara Murphy has been missing since Thursday
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl from Cork.
Clara Murphy has been missing from the Broadale area of Douglas since early Thursday morning.
She is 5' 6" in height with a slim build. Clara has brown hair, brown eyes and wears dental braces.
When last seen, Clara was wearing a black jacket, leggings and black runners.
Contact Douglas Garda Station on 021-485 7670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station with information.
