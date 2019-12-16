Contact

Gardaí issue stringent warning ahead of Christmas for motorists

Statistics for various offences bucks national trend in Donegal

Donegal gardaí issue warning ahead of Christmas

Donegal gardaí issue warning ahead of festive period

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí in Donegal are warning that the festive period will see them out in force with statistics for certain offences bucking the national trend.

Drink driving statistics in the county have increased 28% compared with 4% nationally.

The statistic for motorists using their mobile phone while driving has increased a staggering 49%.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Inspector Michael Harrison said he cannot understand why some motorists in Donegal continue to disobey the basic rules of the road. 

He said that the message that An Garda Síochána want to get out this year, is for people not drink and drive, not to speed and to wear their safety belt while driving. He also urged motorists not be distracted by their phone while driving. 

He said that if everyone did what was being advised to them, it would reduce the likelihood of their being involved in a road traffic collision. 

Meanwhile 40% more people have been detected not wearing their seatbelts in the county compared with 3% nationally.

He described the statistics for Donegal as being 'very worrying.'

