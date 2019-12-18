Reports of fallen telegraph pole blocking Donegal road as strong winds batter the county

Contact
A fallen pole is reported to be blocking the Donegal Town to Drimarone Road near the old Ballydevitt NS.
It is not yet confirmed if this is a telegraph or ESB pole.
People are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys as strong winds with thunder, lightning and heavy rain hammer the county.
Any motorists who are out and about are advised to drive with extreme caution because of the risk of falling trees, branches and other debris on the road.
A status yellow wind warning is in place until 3.00am on Thursday, with south westerly winds gusting up to 110km/h. Winds could be stronger in coastal areas.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.