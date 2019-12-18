Reports of fallen telegraph pole blocking Donegal road as strong winds batter the county

A fallen pole is reported to be blocking the Donegal Town to Drimarone Road near the old Ballydevitt NS.

It is not yet confirmed if this is a telegraph or ESB pole.

People are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys as strong winds with thunder, lightning and heavy rain hammer the county.

Any motorists who are out and about are advised to drive with extreme caution because of the risk of falling trees, branches and other debris on the road.

A status yellow wind warning is in place until 3.00am on Thursday, with south westerly winds gusting up to 110km/h. Winds could be stronger in coastal areas.