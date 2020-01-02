Appeal made for information that could help man met his Donegal father

An appeal has been made for information that could help a man meet his father who moved back to Donegal from England just weeks before his son’s birth.

Sarah Gavillet from Hartlepool has made the appeal on behalf of her husband Scott Coull. He is looking for his father, Sean Bonner, who left Hartlepool in late 1973.

Ms Gavillet says they have been searching for information on Mr Bonner in recent years but without joy.

The Donegal man was one of many from Ireland who had been working on the Brus Tunnel in Hartlepool when he met Mr Coull’s mother who was working in a local pub.

He moved back to Donegal before his son was born, Ms Gavillet said. She said contact with Mr Bonner stopped after his son was born in March 1974.

“Since then we have had no contact or do not know who or where he is. We would love to be able to find him,” she said.

The family don’t know if Mr Bonner is still alive and appeals for information on social media in recent years have proved fruitless.

Her husband is just looking to get in touch with his father, she said.

“We would just like to get in touch and know who he is and where he is. We have looked and looked for ages but never got any further forward.”

Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Sarah Gavillet on 0044 7766 415 351



