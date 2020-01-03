Appeal for teenager, Jacinta Hand, who has been missing for days

Contact
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Jacinta Hand, 17, who is missing from Seville Place, County Dublin since December 31.
She is described as being approximately 5'6", of medium build, blonde hair with brown streaks and blue eyes. Jacinta was last seen in Navan on New Year's Eve.
Jacinta is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Blanchardstown and Navan areas.
Anyone with information on Jacinta's whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí at Store Street on 01-666 8000.
You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
