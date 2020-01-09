Judge warns man on theft charges to stay away from shop

Contact
Ballyshannon court house
A man who is facing theft and public order charges has been told to stay away from a supermarket in Kinlough.
Alex Bogdanovas,35, of Oakfield Manor, Kinlough appeared at Ballyshannon District Court charged with stealing a bottle of Jameson whiskey valued at €32 and a bottle of Captain Morgan rum valued at €23 from McGowan’s Spar in Kinlough on December 30. He is also charged with being drunk and a danger to himself and others and using threatening and abusive behaviour on December 31.
Inspector Denis Joyce gave evidence of arrest charge and caution of the defendant who was observed on CCTV and was behaving in a very aggressive fashion.
The defendant was not legally represented. Judge Kevin Kilrane assigned solicitor John Murray to represent the defendant in court next month. The case was put back to February 21. The defendant was released on bail of €300 and warned to stay away from McGowan’s Spar in Kinlough and not to interfere with the staff.
