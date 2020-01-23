Funding has been announced for work at a Donegal school

Contact
Funding has been announced to fix the roof at Raphoe Central National School.
Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD said he was delighted to be able to share news of funding for Raphoe Central NS with everyone associated with the school.
“More and more schools around the county are securing approval for projects, large and small, and work always continues on a number of fronts in the background, whether schools need new builds, extensions, or emergency improvements or fixes.
“I am delighted for principal Norma Summer and all her staff and the wider. The funding allocated by the Department of Education and Skills will ensure the school gets essential repairs to the roof.”
Councillor Martin Harley, Fine Gael general election candidate, said: “Another announcement of Government support for our schools and I am really pleased to see the Department ensuring the support is there when it is most needed.
“During Minister McHugh’s time in the Department we have seen huge progress on many school building projects and I am sure there are many more to come.”
