'Our Health Service - Our Say' meeting to be held in Letterkenny to discuss health service in Donegal

A mother-of-four has decided to hold an open forum to discuss the current state of the health service with candidates who are running in the upcoming election.

Emma Govha made the decision after spending time in the emergency department of Letterkenny University Hospital, recently.

She said: “I have invited all local TDs and those standing for election to come and hear what people’s concerns are in regards to the under funding and the crisis that has now engulfed our health service.”

She commended the front-line staff who work at the hospital.

Admiration

She said: “I want to make it clear that the front lines staff nurses, doctors, porters, domestic staff have my full support and admiration they are doing tremendous work under very difficult circumstances.”

Ms Govha's eldest daughter has a complex chronic illness that greatly impacts her health and her second youngest child also has a complex chronic illness so she feels familiar with the health care system.

64 posts vacant

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that 64 posts are lying vacant at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher said: We have seen first hand the overcrowding in the Accident and Emergency Department, the delays in obtaining a bed for many, the pressures on scheduled procedures and operations which has affected so many throughout the year.”

He called for a proactive approach to issues at the Letterkenny-based hospital.

The meeting ‘Our Health Service - Our Say’ will be held at the Mount Errigal Hotel on Thursday, January 30 at 8.30pm.