Lifford roads report compared to the Beano by local councillor

The Beechwood Grove housing development in Lifford

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Lifford councillor, Gerry Crawford, has compared a report he received on the effectiveness of speed ramps in a Lifford housing development to long-running children's comic the Beano.
He was speaking at Tuesday's meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District in Lifford.
He was told that following the introduction in April 2017 of the 30kph slow zone in Beechwood Grove, the council secured funding in 2019 for a pilot project that would introduce further speed-reducing measures in this estate.
He also heard various speed measures were considered and speed cushions were determined the only workable solution.
Cllr Crawford however, was not impressed with the reply.
“This is ridiculous. If ever there was something that should be in the Beano this is it. If that's a pilot project they've put down up there, they should take a look at it.
“In all honesty, it wouldn't slow a cat. It's totally worthless and if it took a year and a half to come up with that, it's no wonder we're in the position that we're in,” he said.
Cllr Crawford claimed what the council roads section had put down was “almost unnoticeable”.
“I went up to look at it and honestly thought they [the council] were coming back to finish the job. Can someone tell me how it's supposed to work?
“If this is what road design put down then they need to take a look at what they are designing. That's a total Beano job.
“It's no wonder we get frustrated when you wait for a year and a half for things to happen and this is what happens,” he said.

