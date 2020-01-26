Gritters out on Donegal roads tonight

Donegal County Council is to grit all designated routes tonight with temperatures due to drop and snow and ice forecast. Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice for Donegal.

All routes will be gritted from 6pm on Sunday. The routes to be gritted are:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town