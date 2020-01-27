Hopes are high for Donegal man who is to appear on RTÉ hit show 'Winning Streak'

Contact
Hopes are high for one Donegal man who is due to appear on the hit RTÉ show 'Winning Streak.'
Ballyshannon man, Tom Clyne's name was pulled from the drum on the show last Saturday night.
Tom will have three weeks to prepare for his appearance on national TV as the show will break for the election and a rugby match.
Tom could scoop up to half a million when he appears on the show.
