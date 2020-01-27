Garda appeal for information on whereabouts of 15-year-old who is missing from Dublin

Contact
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Ryan McGuiness, 15, who was last seen in the Main Street area of Swords, County Dublin at 4pm on Saturday last.
Ryan is described as being 5'8", with brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen Ryan was wearing a blue tracksuit, black Nike footwear and a black body warmer. Ryan is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Dublin 8 areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Balbriggan on 01 802 0510.
