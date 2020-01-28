Car was badly damaged on Letterkenny lane at the weekend

A car was badly damaged after on Long Lane in Letterkenny over the course of the weekend.

The car was parked on Long Lane on Friday, January 24 and the damage was noticed at 8am, Saturday, January 25.

The front windscreen, the driver's window, side panel and the bonnet were damaged on the car.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who may have been on Long Lane on Friday night particularly taxi drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.