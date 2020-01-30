Gardaí are warning all businesses to be aware that fake notes may be in circulation in Letterkenny

Gardaí have received a report of counterfeit money circulating in Letterkenny town.

A lady reported being given a counterfeit €20 as part of her change in a shop this week. It was later discovered that the €20 was counterfeit.

A garda spokesperson said: "We would urge all businesses to be aware that these fake notes may be in circulation and to advise staff to thoroughly check all notes received.

"Some of these notes can be produced in a very professional manner and the only way to ensure that it is genuine currency is to have staff use a counterfeit note checker pen or similar methods at the points of payment."