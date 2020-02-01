Donegal woman hoping to help the underprivileged of Fiji

A kind-hearted Donegal women is set to travel across the world and help rebuild a school in the Pacific island nation of Fiji.

Newtowncunningham girl Sophie Callaghan plans to go to Fiji this summer as part of a VESA project to help the less fortunate on the islands.

Sophie and other volunteers will help refurbish a school, teach English and secure a supply of clean drinking water among other activities.

In order to get the funds for the trip Sophie started a GoFundMe with the aim of raising €3,000. The money raised will go towards paying for the trip and resources to help in refurbishing the school such as bricks and paint.

“It’s a really great cause so I thought it would be good to give back,” Sophie said.

The Newtown woman plans to go for two weeks, from July 27 but if enough money is raised, she will stay for another week. The third week will consist of participating in a government backed initiative to encourage and protect the population of Green and Hawksbill turtles.

“Loads of people should be doing this,” she added.

Sophie will start her trip by meeting with the Fijian family she will be staying with, then her and the other volunteers will be welcomed with a traditional ceremony. After settling in the project work will begin on the third day.

This is Sophie’s first time doing a project like this and she admitted that it was a bit nerve-wracking. However she is still excited at the chance of helping people and hopefully making a difference in the lives of some young people.

VESA was set up in 2009 and runs projects in Fiji, South Africa, South America and Southeast Asia. In Fiji VESA has provided over 18 000 hours of face to face tutoring. They have also built three bus stops for school children’s safety and over 20 sustainable garden units for fresh vegetables at primary school.

Sophie’s GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ cnbpw-volunteering-in-fiji. She also encouraged anyone with any questions about her trip to contact her via email at sophie.callaghan@ucdconnect.ie .