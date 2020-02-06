Stay up to date on road conditions and gritting this winter

Donegal County Council has started monitoring weather conditions for the 2019/2020 winter season and daily updates on gritting activities will be provided via the council's social media platforms @DCCRoads and @DonegalCouncil on Twitter and on @donegalcoco on Facebook.

Motorists and road users can also stay up to date on routes to be gritted by signing up for free weather alerts by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal.

They can also check the Donegal Winter Gritting map which is an interactive map available on www.donegalcoco.ie.

This map is linked to the council's social media platforms and provides information on routes and length of routes to be gritted on any given night as well as an hourly forecast feed for most areas of the county so that users can check their local weather forecast for the next 12 to 24 hours.

It also shows locations where sand and grit stock is available for use by the public.

Live road conditions at a number of locations around the county and the northwest can also be viewed via the Councils website.

Locations include N56 Gaoth Dobhair, N15 Bundoran, N15 Lough Mourne, N15 Killygordon, N13 An Grianan Aileach, N56 Ardara, A37 Coleraine Mountain, A515 Foyle Bridge and A6 Glenshane Pass.

These resources have been developed over the last number of years with a view to providing road users and motorists with the necessary information to make safe driving decisions during the winter months.