Fine Gael candidate highlights "disconnect between Dublin and rural kitchen table"

In spite of the tallies indicating that the Fine Gael seat in South Donegal and Sligo Leitrim could be under threat Thomas Wash remained that he could still take the seat.
"I will be there to the very end - we are still in with a fighting chance, there is a long way to go"
Asked what he felt might have contributed to the slippage in the Fine Gael vote he said that he felt that there was a "Disconnect between Dublin and the rural kitchen table. "The wealth and job creation in the capital has not translated to rural Ireland.
"After the election, we will all have to examine our policies"
